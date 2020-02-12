Boot Drive Intersections

Alpine Fire Protection District

Interstate 8 On-ramp at Tavern Road

Harbison Canyon & Arnold Way

Tavern Road & Arnold Way

Albertsons Grocery

Barona Fire Department

Founders Way & Wildcat Canyon Road

Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District

Bonita Road & Central Avenue

Borrego Springs Firefighters

Christmas Circle & Palm Canyon Drive

CAL FIRE and San Diego County Fire Authority

Mountain Meadow Road & Meadow Glen Way East

Port of Entry Hwy 188

Highway 94 & Jefferson

Highway 94 & Buckman Springs Road

Old Highway 80 & Pine Valley Road at Park

Viejas Blvd. & Viejas Grade

Main Street & 10 th Street

Street San Vicente Road & Gunn State Road

Montecito Rd. & Main St.

Otay Mesa Road & Enrico Fermi Drive

Wildcat Canyon Road & Willow Road

Harbison Canyon Road & Dehesa Road

Carlsbad Firefighters Association

Palomar Airport Road & Paseo Del Norte

Chula Vista Fire Department

East H Street & Hidden Vista Drive

Telegraph Canyon Road & Halecrest Drive

Olympic Parkway & Oleander Avenue

Del Mar Firefighters

Villa De La Valle & Jimmy Durante Boulevard

Encinitas Fire Department

El Camino Real & Encinitas Boulevard

El Camino Real & Leucadia Boulevard

Escondido Fire Department

North Broadway & CA-78 Hwy

Via Rancho Parkway at the I-15 Freeway

General Dynamics NASSCO Fire Department

Harbor Drive & 28th Street

Harbor Drive & Belt Street

Heartland Firefighters (El Cajon, La Mesa & Lemon Grove)

Greenfield Drive & Main Street

University Avenue & Baltimore Drive

Fletcher Parkway & Dallas Street

Grossmont Boulevard & Bancroft Drive

Baltimore Drive & El Cajon Boulevard

Baltimore Drive & Fletcher Parkway

Allison Avenue & University Avenue

Lemon Grove Avenue & Broadway

Broadway & Massachusetts Avenue

Lemon Grove Avenue & Central Avenue

Imperial Beach Fire Department

Palm Avenue & 13th Street

Seaside Candy located 150 Palm Avenue

Lakeside Fire Protection District

Woodside Avenue & Wintergardens Boulevard

Los Coches Road & Highway 8 Business

La Jolla Reservation Fire Department (Pauma Valley, CA)

La Jolla Trading Post of Hwy 76 or Roundabout between Hwy 76 & Valley Center Road

Miramar Fire Department/Local F-289

Miramar Road & Clayton Drive

National City Firefighters

30th Street & Highland Avenue

East Plaza Boulevard & Grove Street

North County Fire/Fallbrook Firefighters

Ammunition & S. Mission Road

Pala Fire Department

Pala Mission Road & Pala Temecula Road

Pauma Reservation Fire Department

Hwy 76 at Pauma Reservation Road

Poway Fire Department/Local 3822

Community Road & Poway Road

Twin Peaks Road & Pomerado Road

Pomerado Road & Espola Road

Ted Williams Parkway & Pomerado Road

Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District

Dove Canyon Road & Camino Del Norte

San Dieguito & El Apajo

Linea Del Cielo & Lomas Santa Fe at Highland Drive

La Granada & Avenida De Acacias

Lago Lindo & El Montevideo

Elfin Forest Road & Schoolhouse Way

Harmony Grove Village Parkway & W Citracado Parkway

Santee Fire Department

Mast Boulevard & CA-52 on ramp

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

West A Street & 1st Avenue

1st Avenue & West B Street

Front Street & West B Street

West A Street & Front Street

West Cedar Street & Pacific Highway

Kettner Boulevard & West Laurel Street

8th Avenue & J Street

10th Avenue & A Street

9th Avenue & University Avenue

Palm Avenue & Twining Avenue

Cesar Chavez Parkway & National Avenue

9th Avenue & University Avenue

Torrey Pines Road & La Jolla Parkway

Torrey Pines Rd & La Jolla Village Drive

College Avenue & Montezuma Road

25th Street & Broadway

47th Street & Imperial Avenue

Torrey Pines Road & Girard Avenue

University Avenue & 32nd Street

Sunset Cliffs Boulevard & West Point Loma Boulevard

La Jolla Scenic Drive & Nautilus Street

El Cajon Boulevard & Chamoune Avenue

I-15 Freeway at Adams Avenue

36th Street & Imperial Avenue

Kemper Street & Midway Drive

Mission Bay Drive & Garnet Avenue

Nimitz Boulevard & Rosecrans Street

Linda Vista Road & Comstock Street

Del Mar Heights Road & Hartfield Avenue

Clairemont Drive & Burgner Boulevard

54th Street & Krenning Street

Clairemont Mesa Boulevard & Genesee Avenue

Mesa College Drive & 805 Freeway

College Avenue & Del Cerro Boulevard

Paradise Valley Road & Briarwood Road

Rancho Bernardo Road & Bernardo Center Drive

Navajo Road & Cowles Mountain Boulevard

Eastgate Mall & Genesee Avenue

Clairemont Mesa Boulevard & Genesee Avenue

Spring Canyon Road & Scripps Poway Parkway

Camino Ruiz & Mira Mesa Boulevard

Santo Road & Tierrasanta Boulevard

Scranton Road & Mira Mesa Boulevard

Carmel Mountain Road & Rancho Carmel Drive

Black Mountain Road & Mira Mesa Boulevard

Northside Drive & Fenton Marketplace Driveway

Camino Del Sur & Carmel Valley Road

Del Mar Heights Road & Carmel Valley Road

Sychar Road and Skyline Drive

Governor Drive & Regents

Solana Beach Fire Department

Lomas Santa Fe Drive & I-5 Freeway

Solana Hills Drive and Lomas Santa Fe Drive

Sycuan Fire Department

Corner of Dehesa Road & Harbison Canyon Road (adjacent to Sycuan Market)

Valley Center Firefighters Association

Valley Center Road & Lilac Road

Valley Center Road & Cole Grade Road

Viejas Fire Department

Tavern Road & Interstate 8 Westbound On-Ramp

South Grade Road & Tavern Road

West Victoria Drive & Alpine Boulevard

Vista Fire Department

South Santa Fe Avenue & Vista Village Drive

Hacienda Drive & South Melrose Drive

If you miss the firefighters, you can make a donation at burninstitute.org/donate