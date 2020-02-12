Boot Drive Intersections

Alpine Fire Protection District
- Interstate 8 On-ramp at Tavern Road
- Harbison Canyon & Arnold Way
- Tavern Road & Arnold Way
- Albertsons Grocery
Barona Fire Department
- Founders Way & Wildcat Canyon Road
Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District
- Bonita Road & Central Avenue
Borrego Springs Firefighters
- Christmas Circle & Palm Canyon Drive
CAL FIRE and San Diego County Fire Authority
- Mountain Meadow Road & Meadow Glen Way East
- Port of Entry Hwy 188
- Highway 94 & Jefferson
- Highway 94 & Buckman Springs Road
- Old Highway 80 & Pine Valley Road at Park
- Viejas Blvd. & Viejas Grade
- Main Street & 10th Street
- San Vicente Road & Gunn State Road
- Montecito Rd. & Main St.
- Otay Mesa Road & Enrico Fermi Drive
- Wildcat Canyon Road & Willow Road
- Harbison Canyon Road & Dehesa Road
Carlsbad Firefighters Association
- Palomar Airport Road & Paseo Del Norte
Chula Vista Fire Department
- East H Street & Hidden Vista Drive
- Telegraph Canyon Road & Halecrest Drive
- Olympic Parkway & Oleander Avenue
Del Mar Firefighters
- Villa De La Valle & Jimmy Durante Boulevard
Encinitas Fire Department
- El Camino Real & Encinitas Boulevard
- El Camino Real & Leucadia Boulevard
Escondido Fire Department
- North Broadway & CA-78 Hwy
- Via Rancho Parkway at the I-15 Freeway
General Dynamics NASSCO Fire Department
- Harbor Drive & 28th Street
- Harbor Drive & Belt Street
Heartland Firefighters (El Cajon, La Mesa & Lemon Grove)
- Greenfield Drive & Main Street
- University Avenue & Baltimore Drive
- Fletcher Parkway & Dallas Street
- Grossmont Boulevard & Bancroft Drive
- Baltimore Drive & El Cajon Boulevard
- Baltimore Drive & Fletcher Parkway
- Allison Avenue & University Avenue
- Lemon Grove Avenue & Broadway
- Broadway & Massachusetts Avenue
- Lemon Grove Avenue & Central Avenue
Imperial Beach Fire Department
- Palm Avenue & 13th Street
- Seaside Candy located 150 Palm Avenue
Lakeside Fire Protection District
- Woodside Avenue & Wintergardens Boulevard
- Los Coches Road & Highway 8 Business
La Jolla Reservation Fire Department (Pauma Valley, CA)
- La Jolla Trading Post of Hwy 76 or Roundabout between Hwy 76 & Valley Center Road
Miramar Fire Department/Local F-289
- Miramar Road & Clayton Drive
National City Firefighters
- 30th Street & Highland Avenue
- East Plaza Boulevard & Grove Street
North County Fire/Fallbrook Firefighters
- Ammunition & S. Mission Road
Pala Fire Department
- Pala Mission Road & Pala Temecula Road
Pauma Reservation Fire Department
- Hwy 76 at Pauma Reservation Road
Poway Fire Department/Local 3822
- Community Road & Poway Road
- Twin Peaks Road & Pomerado Road
- Pomerado Road & Espola Road
- Ted Williams Parkway & Pomerado Road
Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District
- Dove Canyon Road & Camino Del Norte
- San Dieguito & El Apajo
- Linea Del Cielo & Lomas Santa Fe at Highland Drive
- La Granada & Avenida De Acacias
- Lago Lindo & El Montevideo
- Elfin Forest Road & Schoolhouse Way
- Harmony Grove Village Parkway & W Citracado Parkway
Santee Fire Department
- Mast Boulevard & CA-52 on ramp
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department
- West A Street & 1st Avenue
- 1st Avenue & West B Street
- Front Street & West B Street
- West A Street & Front Street
- West Cedar Street & Pacific Highway
- Kettner Boulevard & West Laurel Street
- 8th Avenue & J Street
- 10th Avenue & A Street
- 9th Avenue & University Avenue
- Palm Avenue & Twining Avenue
- Cesar Chavez Parkway & National Avenue
- 9th Avenue & University Avenue
- Torrey Pines Road & La Jolla Parkway
- Torrey Pines Rd & La Jolla Village Drive
- College Avenue & Montezuma Road
- 25th Street & Broadway
- 47th Street & Imperial Avenue
- Torrey Pines Road & Girard Avenue
- University Avenue & 32nd Street
- Sunset Cliffs Boulevard & West Point Loma Boulevard
- La Jolla Scenic Drive & Nautilus Street
- El Cajon Boulevard & Chamoune Avenue
- I-15 Freeway at Adams Avenue
- 36th Street & Imperial Avenue
- Kemper Street & Midway Drive
- Mission Bay Drive & Garnet Avenue
- Nimitz Boulevard & Rosecrans Street
- Linda Vista Road & Comstock Street
- Del Mar Heights Road & Hartfield Avenue
- Clairemont Drive & Burgner Boulevard
- 54th Street & Krenning Street
- Clairemont Mesa Boulevard & Genesee Avenue
- Mesa College Drive & 805 Freeway
- College Avenue & Del Cerro Boulevard
- Paradise Valley Road & Briarwood Road
- Rancho Bernardo Road & Bernardo Center Drive
- Navajo Road & Cowles Mountain Boulevard
- Eastgate Mall & Genesee Avenue
- Clairemont Mesa Boulevard & Genesee Avenue
- Spring Canyon Road & Scripps Poway Parkway
- Camino Ruiz & Mira Mesa Boulevard
- Santo Road & Tierrasanta Boulevard
- Scranton Road & Mira Mesa Boulevard
- Carmel Mountain Road & Rancho Carmel Drive
- Black Mountain Road & Mira Mesa Boulevard
- Northside Drive & Fenton Marketplace Driveway
- Camino Del Sur & Carmel Valley Road
- Del Mar Heights Road & Carmel Valley Road
- Sychar Road and Skyline Drive
- Governor Drive & Regents
Solana Beach Fire Department
- Lomas Santa Fe Drive & I-5 Freeway
- Solana Hills Drive and Lomas Santa Fe Drive
Sycuan Fire Department
- Corner of Dehesa Road & Harbison Canyon Road (adjacent to Sycuan Market)
Valley Center Firefighters Association
- Valley Center Road & Lilac Road
- Valley Center Road & Cole Grade Road
Viejas Fire Department
- Tavern Road & Interstate 8 Westbound On-Ramp
- South Grade Road & Tavern Road
- West Victoria Drive & Alpine Boulevard
Vista Fire Department
- South Santa Fe Avenue & Vista Village Drive
- Hacienda Drive & South Melrose Drive
If you miss the firefighters, you can make a donation at burninstitute.org/donate