Boot Drive Intersections

Alpine Fire Protection District

  • Interstate 8 On-ramp at Tavern Road
  • Harbison Canyon & Arnold Way
  • Tavern Road & Arnold Way
  • Albertsons Grocery

Barona Fire Department

  • Founders Way & Wildcat Canyon Road

Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District

  • Bonita Road & Central Avenue

Borrego Springs Firefighters

  • Christmas Circle & Palm Canyon Drive

CAL FIRE and San Diego County Fire Authority

  • Mountain Meadow Road & Meadow Glen Way East
  • Port of Entry Hwy 188
  • Highway 94 & Jefferson
  • Highway 94 & Buckman Springs Road
  • Old Highway 80 & Pine Valley Road at Park
  • Viejas Blvd. & Viejas Grade
  • Main Street & 10th Street
  • San Vicente Road & Gunn State Road
  • Montecito Rd. & Main St.
  • Otay Mesa Road & Enrico Fermi Drive
  • Wildcat Canyon Road & Willow Road
  • Harbison Canyon Road & Dehesa Road

Carlsbad Firefighters Association

  • Palomar Airport Road & Paseo Del Norte

Chula Vista Fire Department

  • East H Street & Hidden Vista Drive
  • Telegraph Canyon Road & Halecrest Drive
  • Olympic Parkway & Oleander Avenue

Del Mar Firefighters

  • Villa De La Valle & Jimmy Durante Boulevard

Encinitas Fire Department

  • El Camino Real & Encinitas Boulevard
  • El Camino Real & Leucadia Boulevard

Escondido Fire Department

  • North Broadway & CA-78 Hwy
  • Via Rancho Parkway at the I-15 Freeway

General Dynamics NASSCO Fire Department

  • Harbor Drive & 28th Street
  • Harbor Drive & Belt Street

Heartland Firefighters (El Cajon, La Mesa & Lemon Grove)

  • Greenfield Drive & Main Street
  • University Avenue & Baltimore Drive
  • Fletcher Parkway & Dallas Street
  • Grossmont Boulevard & Bancroft Drive
  • Baltimore Drive & El Cajon Boulevard
  • Baltimore Drive & Fletcher Parkway
  • Allison Avenue & University Avenue
  • Lemon Grove Avenue & Broadway
  • Broadway & Massachusetts Avenue
  • Lemon Grove Avenue & Central Avenue

Imperial Beach Fire Department

  • Palm Avenue & 13th Street
  • Seaside Candy located 150 Palm Avenue

Lakeside Fire Protection District

  • Woodside Avenue & Wintergardens Boulevard
  • Los Coches Road & Highway 8 Business

La Jolla Reservation Fire Department (Pauma Valley, CA)

  • La Jolla Trading Post of Hwy 76 or Roundabout between Hwy 76 & Valley Center Road

Miramar Fire Department/Local F-289

  • Miramar Road & Clayton Drive

National City Firefighters

  • 30th Street & Highland Avenue
  • East Plaza Boulevard & Grove Street

North County Fire/Fallbrook Firefighters

  • Ammunition & S. Mission Road

Pala Fire Department

  • Pala Mission Road & Pala Temecula Road

Pauma Reservation Fire Department

  • Hwy 76 at Pauma Reservation Road

Poway Fire Department/Local 3822

  • Community Road & Poway Road
  • Twin Peaks Road & Pomerado Road
  • Pomerado Road & Espola Road
  • Ted Williams Parkway & Pomerado Road

Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District

  • Dove Canyon Road & Camino Del Norte
  • San Dieguito & El Apajo
  • Linea Del Cielo & Lomas Santa Fe at Highland Drive
  • La Granada & Avenida De Acacias
  • Lago Lindo & El Montevideo
  • Elfin Forest Road & Schoolhouse Way
  • Harmony Grove Village Parkway & W Citracado Parkway

Santee Fire Department

  • Mast Boulevard & CA-52 on ramp

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

  • West A Street & 1st Avenue
  • 1st Avenue & West B Street
  • Front Street & West B Street
  • West A Street & Front Street
  • West Cedar Street & Pacific Highway
  • Kettner Boulevard & West Laurel Street
  • 8th Avenue & J Street
  • 10th Avenue & A Street
  • 9th Avenue & University Avenue
  • Palm Avenue & Twining Avenue
  • Cesar Chavez Parkway & National Avenue
  • Torrey Pines Road & La Jolla Parkway
  • Torrey Pines Rd & La Jolla Village Drive
  • College Avenue & Montezuma Road
  • 25th Street & Broadway
  • 47th Street & Imperial Avenue
  • Torrey Pines Road & Girard Avenue
  • University Avenue & 32nd Street
  • Sunset Cliffs Boulevard & West Point Loma Boulevard
  • La Jolla Scenic Drive & Nautilus Street
  • El Cajon Boulevard & Chamoune Avenue
  • I-15 Freeway at Adams Avenue
  • 36th Street & Imperial Avenue
  • Kemper Street & Midway Drive
  • Mission Bay Drive & Garnet Avenue
  • Nimitz Boulevard & Rosecrans Street
  • Linda Vista Road & Comstock Street
  • Del Mar Heights Road & Hartfield Avenue
  • Clairemont Drive & Burgner Boulevard
  • 54th Street & Krenning Street
  • Clairemont Mesa Boulevard & Genesee Avenue
  • Mesa College Drive & 805 Freeway
  • College Avenue & Del Cerro Boulevard
  • Paradise Valley Road & Briarwood Road
  • Rancho Bernardo Road & Bernardo Center Drive
  • Navajo Road & Cowles Mountain Boulevard
  • Eastgate Mall & Genesee Avenue
  • Clairemont Mesa Boulevard & Genesee Avenue
  • Spring Canyon Road & Scripps Poway Parkway
  • Camino Ruiz & Mira Mesa Boulevard
  • Santo Road & Tierrasanta Boulevard
  • Scranton Road & Mira Mesa Boulevard
  • Carmel Mountain Road & Rancho Carmel Drive
  • Black Mountain Road & Mira Mesa Boulevard
  • Northside Drive & Fenton Marketplace Driveway
  • Camino Del Sur & Carmel Valley Road
  • Del Mar Heights Road & Carmel Valley Road
  • Sychar Road and Skyline Drive
  • Governor Drive & Regents

Solana Beach Fire Department

  • Lomas Santa Fe Drive & I-5 Freeway
  • Solana Hills Drive and Lomas Santa Fe Drive

Sycuan Fire Department

  • Corner of Dehesa Road & Harbison Canyon Road (adjacent to Sycuan Market)

Valley Center Firefighters Association

  • Valley Center Road & Lilac Road
  • Valley Center Road & Cole Grade Road

Viejas Fire Department

  • Tavern Road & Interstate 8 Westbound On-Ramp
  • South Grade Road & Tavern Road
  • West Victoria Drive & Alpine Boulevard

Vista Fire Department

  • South Santa Fe Avenue & Vista Village Drive
  • Hacienda Drive & South Melrose Drive

If you miss the firefighters, you can make a donation at burninstitute.org/donate